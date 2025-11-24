All Gophers

Weeks after flipping to Minnesota, running back recruit flips again to Texas

Jett Walker has committed to West Virginia, Minnesota, and now Texas over the past eight months.

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; A Minnesota Golden Gophers football helmet is seen on the field before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The college football merry-go-round has hit the Golden Gophers with running back recruit Jett Walker flipping his commitment to Texas over the weekend.

Walker, a three-star recruit from Georgetown High School near Austin, Texas, has flipped his commitment twice since originally committing to West Virginia in April. The Gophers got him to flip in early November, but he's now changed his mind three weeks after pledging to P.J. Fleck and Minnesota.

“I knew I wanted to be a Gopher as soon as I got to meet the staff, especially Coach Fleck," Walker told Rivals/On3 earlier this month. It wasn't long after that the Texas Longhorns offered him, and it was enough to convince him to change his plans and commit to the university in his back yard.

"Staying home," Walker posted on X.

Walker is one of the most productive high school running backs in Texas. He had 2,348 rushing yards as a junior with 38 total touchdowns. He has well over 5,000 rushing yards and 70+ total touchdowns in his high school career.

Without Walker, Minnesota still has a talented 2026 recruiting class, which includes four-star El Paso, Texas, running back Ryan Estrada and three-star running back Ezekiel Bates, who is from Malvern, Pennsylvania.

