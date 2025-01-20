What are expectations for Gophers transfer RB Cameron Davis?
The Gophers made big changes to the running back room this offseason. Two players have transferred to other schools and one more is off to the draft, but they've added two more from the portal and three incoming freshmen. Darius Taylor looks to be the bell cow back once again, but Washington transfer Cameron Davis could be the overlooked option.
Davis committed to the Gophers in December alongside Marshall's A.J. Turner as one of two transfer portal running backs this cycle. Every major recruiting site views Turner as the better player, but Davis will come to Minnesota with almost twice as much experience.
Washington journey
Hailing from Upland, Calif., Davis graduated high school six years ago. He was a heralded prospect, earning four-star status from 247Sports, ranked 279th nationally in the class of 2019. He chose Washington and head coach Chris Petersen over top offers from USC, Utah and Cal.
Petersen surprisingly resigned as Washington's head coach before the 2019 season, and Davis didn't have much of a role in his first two years in Seattle under new head coach Jimmy Lake. He finally got a chance as a redshirt sophomore in 2021 with 85 carries for 308 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 14 catches for 115 receiving yards.
There was another coaching change in 2022, as Washington hired Kalen DeBoer as head coach. Davis proceeded to have the best year of his career with 107 carries for 522 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
All signs pointed towards Davis finally getting his chance as the true No. 1 option in 2023, but he suffered a devastating patellar tendon injury in fall camp, ending his season before it started. Washington made it all the way to the national championship, with Dillon Johnson rushing for nearly 1,200 yards.
DeBoer left for Alabama after the season, and Washington hired Jed Fisch before the 2024 season as he became Washington's fourth head coach since 2019. After recovering from his brutal knee injury, Davis was the Huskies' No. 2 back, finishing with 44 carries for 190 yards last season.
Gophers' 2025 outlook
Davis is the only running back on Minnesota's roster entering his final season of eligibility, but he brings plenty of experience. Turner is the 12th-best back from the transfer portal compared to Davis, who ranks 24th among portal running backs, according to 247Sports.
Last offseason, Ohio transfer Sieh Bangura looked to be Minnesota's No. 2 option heading into the year, but he never earned serious playing time. In his sixth year of college football, Oklahoma transfer Marcus Major leaned on his experience and earned the backup job in 2024 and the flashier option was left on the bench.
Listed at 6-foot, 215 pounds, Davis compares favorable to Major, who was listed at 6-foot, 220 pounds. Davis brings 1,093 yards and 15 career touchdowns to the Twin Cities, compared to Major who had 883 yards and eight touchdowns before the 2024 campaign.
Ultimately, Turner's 7.7 yards per carry and breakaway speed project him as having a much higher ceiling with the Gophers, but if last season's situation showed us anything it would be to not count out Davis and the experience he brings when it comes to earning the No. 2 role in 2025.
Related: Transfer portal: UCLA's Logan Loya has intriguing potential in Minnesota's WR room