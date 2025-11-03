What are Minnesota's latest bowl game projections after getting to six wins?
After Saturday's narrow overtime win over Michigan State, the Gophers are now bowl eligible for the fifth straight season. Three of their wins have come by one score, but they don't ask you how, just how many. Let's take a look at where the experts project they could play this winter.
Gophers bowl game projections
- On3 (Brett McMurphy): Rate Bowl vs. Baylor
- ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh
- ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pinstripe Bowl vs. SMU
- Athlon (Steve Lassan): Music City Bowl vs. LSU
- CBSSports (Brad Crawford): GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Ohio
- The Athletic (Scott Dochterman): Rate Bowl vs. Iowa State
Minnesota has already played in the Rate Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and the GameAbove Sports Bowl, formerly the Quicklane Bowl in their current streak. With the current outlook of the Big Ten, those seem like the two most likely desitnations, but Steve Lassan from Athlon Sports still believes the Music City Bowl against LSU is a possibility.
Big Ten outlook
Minnesota is all alone in seventh place in the Big Ten standings at 4-2 in conference play. All four wins have come against teams that are in the bottom seven of the conference standings, but they don't ask how, just how many. With games left against fourth-place Oregon, eighth-place Northwestern and last-place Wisconsin, they will have to fight to stay there.
The top tier of the conference seems to still be Ohio State and Indiana. Tier number two also seems clear with Michigan, Oregon, Iowa and USC. Minnesota has an argument to be near the top of tier three with Washington, Northwestern, Illinois, UCLA and maybe Nebraska.
Liebert's post-Week 10 Big Ten power rankings
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Iowa
- USC
- Michigan
- Washington
- Illinois
- Northwestern
- UCLA
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Maryland
- Penn State
- Rutgers
- Purdue
- Wisconsin
- Michigan State
Overall outlook
Any realistic Gophers fan would've been happy with a 6-3 record heading into their second and final bye week of the season. But it's hard to ignore that their three losses have come by an average of 30.0 points per game, one of which was a 38-point blowout loss against Iowa.
Right now, Minnesota football is the pretty girl you're talking to at the bar who looks a little different when the lights get turned on at the end of the night. Their 6-3 record puts them in the top half of the conference, but they've come up short when the lights are the brightest.