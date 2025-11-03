All Gophers

What are Minnesota's latest bowl game projections after getting to six wins?

The Gophers will play in a bowl game for the fifth straight season.

Tony Liebert

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
After Saturday's narrow overtime win over Michigan State, the Gophers are now bowl eligible for the fifth straight season. Three of their wins have come by one score, but they don't ask you how, just how many. Let's take a look at where the experts project they could play this winter.

Gophers bowl game projections

Imagn Image
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck (center) celebrates with the trophy alongside players Tyler Nubin (left) and Ky Thomas (right) after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Minnesota has already played in the Rate Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and the GameAbove Sports Bowl, formerly the Quicklane Bowl in their current streak. With the current outlook of the Big Ten, those seem like the two most likely desitnations, but Steve Lassan from Athlon Sports still believes the Music City Bowl against LSU is a possibility.

Big Ten outlook

Minnesota is all alone in seventh place in the Big Ten standings at 4-2 in conference play. All four wins have come against teams that are in the bottom seven of the conference standings, but they don't ask how, just how many. With games left against fourth-place Oregon, eighth-place Northwestern and last-place Wisconsin, they will have to fight to stay there.

Picture via: ESPN
Big Ten standings after Week 10 / Picture via: ESPN

The top tier of the conference seems to still be Ohio State and Indiana. Tier number two also seems clear with Michigan, Oregon, Iowa and USC. Minnesota has an argument to be near the top of tier three with Washington, Northwestern, Illinois, UCLA and maybe Nebraska.

Liebert's post-Week 10 Big Ten power rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Oregon
  4. Iowa
  5. USC
  6. Michigan
  7. Washington
  8. Illinois
  9. Northwestern
  10. UCLA
  11. Minnesota
  12. Nebraska
  13. Maryland
  14. Penn State
  15. Rutgers
  16. Purdue
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Michigan State

Overall outlook

Any realistic Gophers fan would've been happy with a 6-3 record heading into their second and final bye week of the season. But it's hard to ignore that their three losses have come by an average of 30.0 points per game, one of which was a 38-point blowout loss against Iowa.

Right now, Minnesota football is the pretty girl you're talking to at the bar who looks a little different when the lights get turned on at the end of the night. Their 6-3 record puts them in the top half of the conference, but they've come up short when the lights are the brightest.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

