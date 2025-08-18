What are the Gophers' preseason bowl game projections?
A bowl game appearance in 2025-26 would match a program record five in a row for Minnesota. The only other times they reached the mark were from 2002 to 2006 and from 2012 to 2016.
Preseason bowl game projections are rolling in from a plethora of major outlets, so let's take a look at the latest for the Gophers.
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Rate Bowl vs. TCU
The Gophers have played in some variation of the Rate Bowl four times since 2006, and most recently, a Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory against West Virginia in 2021. A meeting with TCU would be their first since welcoming them to Minneapolis to kick off the 2015 regular season.
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Music City Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Minnesota hasn't played in the Music City Bowl since 2005, when it had three appearances in the span of four years. A trip to Nashville against a blueblood program like Oklahoma is likely something every Gophers fan could get behind.
CBS Sports (Brad Crawford): Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
Crawford projects that Minnesota will have a rematch of last year's Duke Mayo Bowl against the Hokies. This is a scenario that many Gophers fans would likely scoff at, but it would still be a postseason game against a historic program like Virginia Tech.
Overall outlook
On3's Brett McMurphy hasn't released an updated projection since July 1, and there are a few other major outlets that haven't published a new list since earlier this summer. There are a lot of possibilities for Minnesota's 2025 campaign, but a bowl game appearance seems like the bare minimum.
The Gophers have played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl (2021), Pinstripe Bowl (2022), Quick Lane Bowl (2023) and Duke's Mayo Bowl (2024) during their current streak. If they're able to break through into the next tier of games with Big Ten tie-ins and get invited to the Music City Bowl, ReliaQuest Bowl or Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, it should be viewed as great season.
There are numerous opinions on the importance of bowl games, but P.J. Fleck and the Gophers have used them to their advantage — and the 2025 Gophers will be relying on a lot of underclassmen, so an extra game could play a big factor in building for the 2026 season and beyond.