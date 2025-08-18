All Gophers

What are the Gophers' preseason bowl game projections?

Minnesota is aiming to tie a program record and play in its fifth straight bowl game in 2025-26.

Tony Liebert

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players hold the championship trophy in front of the main scoreboard after the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl against the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
A bowl game appearance in 2025-26 would match a program record five in a row for Minnesota. The only other times they reached the mark were from 2002 to 2006 and from 2012 to 2016.

Preseason bowl game projections are rolling in from a plethora of major outlets, so let's take a look at the latest for the Gophers.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Rate Bowl vs. TCU

The Gophers have played in some variation of the Rate Bowl four times since 2006, and most recently, a Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory against West Virginia in 2021. A meeting with TCU would be their first since welcoming them to Minneapolis to kick off the 2015 regular season.

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck reacts as he is doused with Powerade by Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Braelen Oliver (14) during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Music City Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Minnesota hasn't played in the Music City Bowl since 2005, when it had three appearances in the span of four years. A trip to Nashville against a blueblood program like Oklahoma is likely something every Gophers fan could get behind.

Minnesota coach Glen Mason, left, is joined by his players, including Michael Jacobs (12) and Laurence Maroney (22), during their victory celebration. Minnesota defeated Alabama 20-16 before 66,089 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31, 2004. Minnesota Victory Celebration / Billy Kingsley / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

CBS Sports (Brad Crawford): Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech

Crawford projects that Minnesota will have a rematch of last year's Duke Mayo Bowl against the Hokies. This is a scenario that many Gophers fans would likely scoff at, but it would still be a postseason game against a historic program like Virginia Tech.

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Elijah Spencer (11) leaps to the end zone for a score against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Overall outlook

On3's Brett McMurphy hasn't released an updated projection since July 1, and there are a few other major outlets that haven't published a new list since earlier this summer. There are a lot of possibilities for Minnesota's 2025 campaign, but a bowl game appearance seems like the bare minimum.

The Gophers have played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl (2021), Pinstripe Bowl (2022), Quick Lane Bowl (2023) and Duke's Mayo Bowl (2024) during their current streak. If they're able to break through into the next tier of games with Big Ten tie-ins and get invited to the Music City Bowl, ReliaQuest Bowl or Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, it should be viewed as great season.

There are numerous opinions on the importance of bowl games, but P.J. Fleck and the Gophers have used them to their advantage — and the 2025 Gophers will be relying on a lot of underclassmen, so an extra game could play a big factor in building for the 2026 season and beyond.

