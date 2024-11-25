What bowl game are Gophers projected to play in after Penn State loss?
Minnesota fell short of its upset bid against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday and suffered its second straight loss. Now 6-5 on the season, the Gophers still have a big rivalry game left on the schedule against Wisconsin, but what bowl do the experts think they will get invited to?
Dec. 28 Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse/Pitt at Yankee Stadium
ESPN's Mark Schlabach and 247sports' Bud Crawford both agree that Minnesota will play in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, but they differ on the opponent. Schlabach thinks the Gophers will face Syracuse for the second time in three years, while Crawford expects Pittsburgh to be the ACC's representative.
Minnesota faced the Orange in the 2022 iteration of the Pinstripe Bowl, when the Gophers won 28-20. They last faced Pitt in 1992 in a true road game. If Minnesota loses this week against Wisconsin as 2-point underdogs, its chances of returning to the Bronx would rise dramatically.
Dec. 30 Music City Bowl vs. South Carolina in Nashville
Despite losing two straight, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura still believes that Minnesota will be the Big Ten's representative in the Music City Bowl this winter. This game has tie-ins with the SEC and Big Ten conference and is viewed as one of the premier bowls outside of the traditional New Year's Six games.
The Gophers have not played in the Music City Bowl since 2005. They would almost need to win this week against Wisconsin if they want any chance of receiving an invite. There are a lot of scenarios to still play out, but Minnesota is currently 4-4 in conference play and in a three-way tie for seventh place. A win against the Badgers could establish the Gophers as the third-best non-playoff team in the conference.
Jan. 3 First Responder Bowl vs. Boston College in Dallas
If the Gophers lose this week and Michigan State picks up its sixth win, there's a possibility they get picked over in the bowl selection process in favor of other Big Ten foes like Nebraska, Michigan, Washington, Wisconsin and Iowa. Action Network's Brett McMurphy predicts that Minnesota will play in the First Responder Bowl against Boston College. This might seem like a disappointment to some, but it would at least be a game against a power conference team in a warm-weather climate.
Ultimately, a win this week against Wisconsin would go a long way in holding Minnesota out of the notorious Detroit Bowl or heading to New York for the Pinstripe Bowl again. At the end of the day, it comes down to each bowl's organizers to select who they want in their game, and resumes and records haven't always meant everything in the past.