Where every Gophers transfer portal departure landed this offseason
The impending House v. NCAA settlement made for one of the craziest offseasons in the transfer portal era of college football. 30 total players and 16 scholarship players with eligibility remaining left the Gophers' roster, so where did they all end up?
2024-25 Gophers football transfer portal departures
Player
Position
New school
Craig McDonald
DB
Utah State
Sieh Bangura
RB
Ohio
Jordan Nubin (walk-on)
RB
Kent State
Hayden Schwartz
DE
Luther McCoy
DT
Hawaii
Jordan Greenhow (walk-on)
DB
Valparaiso
Ryan Algrim (walk-on)
LS
Southern Illinois
Jack Hawkinson (walk-on)
DE
MSU Mankato
Tyler Stolsky (walk-on)
LB
Florida Atlantic
Zander Rockow
LB/RB
St. Thomas
Phillip Daniels
OT
Ohio State
Kristen Hoskins
WR
North Dakota
T.J. McWilliams
WR
Louisville
Jackson Powers (walk-on)
DB
South Dakota State
Martin Owusu
DL
Fresno State
Coleman Bryson
DB
North Carolina
Martes Lewis
OT
Northwestern
Nathan Jones
TE
Abilene Christian
Oberhiri Eyafe (walk-on)
DB
David Amaliri
LB
Chris Flowers (walk-on)
DB
Jack Tinnen (walk-on)
LB
*retired
Zach Pyron
QB
South Alabama
Jaydon Wright
RB
Louisiana Monroe
Cade Conzemius (walk-on)
WR
*retired
Cortez LeGrant Jr. (walk-on)
RB
North Dakota State
Kaeden Johnson (walk-on)
RB
Jeremiah Finaly (walk-on)
QB
Alex Elliot
LB
North Dakota State
Tyler Williams
WR
South Florida
Roster sizes were hard capped at 105 this offseason, which prompted the most roster movement in the history of the sport. There's a good chance we never see this many players leave the Gophers program, as long as P.J. Fleck remains the head coach.
Related: Recruiting thoughts: Gophers are on the verge of a great 2026 class
Phillip Daniels to Ohio State, Coleman Bryson to North Carolina, T.J. McWilliams to Louisville and Martes Lewis to Northwestern were the only four transfers to remain at the power conference level. There were only nine more to remain at the FBS level. 17 of the Gophers' transfers dropped down to FCS, haven't committed to a new school, or retired from the sport altogether.
Fleck and his staff did an effective job upgrading Minnesota's roster with 21 transfer portal additions since the end of the 2024 season.