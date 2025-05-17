All Gophers

Where every Gophers transfer portal departure landed this offseason

Minnesota lost 16 scholarship players to the transfer portal this offseason.

Tony Liebert

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (70) works out during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 17, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (70) works out during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 17, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The impending House v. NCAA settlement made for one of the craziest offseasons in the transfer portal era of college football. 30 total players and 16 scholarship players with eligibility remaining left the Gophers' roster, so where did they all end up?

2024-25 Gophers football transfer portal departures

Player

Position

New school

Craig McDonald

DB

Utah State

Sieh Bangura

RB

Ohio

Jordan Nubin (walk-on)

RB

Kent State

Hayden Schwartz

DE

Luther McCoy

DT

Hawaii

Jordan Greenhow (walk-on)

DB

Valparaiso

Ryan Algrim (walk-on)

LS

Southern Illinois

Jack Hawkinson (walk-on)

DE

MSU Mankato

Tyler Stolsky (walk-on)

LB

Florida Atlantic

Zander Rockow

LB/RB

St. Thomas

Phillip Daniels

OT

Ohio State

Kristen Hoskins

WR

North Dakota

T.J. McWilliams

WR

Louisville

Jackson Powers (walk-on)

DB

South Dakota State

Martin Owusu

DL

Fresno State

Coleman Bryson

DB

North Carolina

Martes Lewis

OT

Northwestern

Nathan Jones

TE

Abilene Christian

Oberhiri Eyafe (walk-on)

DB

David Amaliri

LB

Chris Flowers (walk-on)

DB

Jack Tinnen (walk-on)

LB

*retired

Zach Pyron

QB

South Alabama

Jaydon Wright

RB

Louisiana Monroe

Cade Conzemius (walk-on)

WR

*retired

Cortez LeGrant Jr. (walk-on)

RB

North Dakota State

Kaeden Johnson (walk-on)

RB

Jeremiah Finaly (walk-on)

QB

Alex Elliot

LB

North Dakota State

Tyler Williams

WR

South Florida

Roster sizes were hard capped at 105 this offseason, which prompted the most roster movement in the history of the sport. There's a good chance we never see this many players leave the Gophers program, as long as P.J. Fleck remains the head coach.

Related: Recruiting thoughts: Gophers are on the verge of a great 2026 class

Phillip Daniels to Ohio State, Coleman Bryson to North Carolina, T.J. McWilliams to Louisville and Martes Lewis to Northwestern were the only four transfers to remain at the power conference level. There were only nine more to remain at the FBS level. 17 of the Gophers' transfers dropped down to FCS, haven't committed to a new school, or retired from the sport altogether.

Fleck and his staff did an effective job upgrading Minnesota's roster with 21 transfer portal additions since the end of the 2024 season.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Football