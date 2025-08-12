Who's Gophers' breakout WR Jalen Smith? 'They're going to find out really quick'
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen Smith continues to be a standout at Gophers camp this summer. He is the perfect example of how Minnesota's offense could look far more balanced this season, and they will need to be selfless.
Hailing from Mankato West High School, Smith was known for his speed at the prep level. He compiled more than 40 catches, 550 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He was viewed as the 796th-ranked player in the class of 2024 and the No. 6 player in Minnesota according to the 247Sports Composite.
Smith played one snap as a true freshman in Minnesota's Duke's Mayo Bowl victory over Virginia Tech. Fast forward eight months, he has now become a breakout star at Gophers camp this summer, and he projects to have a much bigger role in 2025.
"We have so many players, maybe, people haven't heard much about... the Jalen Smiths of the world," P.J. Fleck said after practice Tuesday. "People don't know much about him, but they're going to find out really quick."
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Smith has a strong relationship with new Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey. They've connected on a handful of deep passes throughout camp this summer, as their chemistry continues to build.
Will Smith step in and be Minnesota's WR1 as a redshirt freshman? No, that role likely still belongs to Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy. Still, Smith's potential involvement in the Gophers' offense is an example of how it might be a more of a committee approach this season, rather than years in the past when they've leaned heavily on one target.
"I think that's what's fun about our whole offense. Last year, you pointed to maybe two or three people and you were like, these are the guys who can make plays... Here, I think we have, maybe three times as many guys, who all function with the offense, make plays, and be an explosive playmaker," Fleck continued. "If we can stay selfless, stay multipliers throughout the whole season, and not care who gets the credit, this could be a really good offense."
Tracy, Le'Meke Brockington and Logan Loya are likely the top three wide receivers on Minnesota's roster, but it's entirely fair to say that Smith has potentially earned the WR4 role. With tight end Jameson Geers and Darius Taylor projected to be involved in the passing attack along with Koi Perich, there are only so many targets to go around.
Smith is still a redshirt freshman, and he doesn't have any serious game experience, but he has proven this summer that he will be featured in Minnesota's future offensive plans. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver is a player that Gophers fans should be familiar with.