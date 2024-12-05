Why is Timothée Chalamet giving the Gophers a shoutout on Instagram?
Of all the things you could see on a frosty Thursday morning, a major Hollywood star giving a shoutout to the Minnesota Golden Gophers wouldn't be one you'd expect.
Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, star of movies including "Dune," "Call Me By Your Name," and "Wonka," posted a small image of the Gophers logo on his Instagram Stories.
The reason? We can only presume it's because Christmas Day will see the release of "A Complete Unknown," the Bob Dylan biopic in which Chalamet stars as Dylan.
Bob Dylan is, of course, a Minnesota native, having been born and raised in Hibbing on the Iron Range, before moving to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota and live in an apartment in Dinkytown.
His star began to rise in Dinkytown, playing for local audiences before he dropped out of college at the end of his first year, moving to New York City to chase musical immortality.
Chalamet has shown no hesitation to share his love for Minnesota during the filming of the biopic, at one point surprising students at a school in Hibbing while he was in town for filming.
You can catch "A Complete Unknown" in theaters from Dec. 25. Fingers crossed that Chalamet's Dylan gives a "Ski-U-Mah Row The Boat Go Gophers" shoutout.