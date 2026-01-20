Where every Gophers football transfer portal departure landed this offseason
This year's college football transfer portal officially closed on Friday, Jan. 16, which means Minnesota will likely not lose any more players. 21 players from the 2025 roster entered the transfer portal, so let's take a look at where they've all ended up so far.
Koi Perich, S/PR/KR/WR --> Oregon
There was no transfer portal move bigger for Minnesota this offseason than Perich's decision to stay in the Big Ten and sign with Oregon. The Gophers will not play the Ducks in 2026 or 2027, but it will be interesting to see what his role is next season in Eugene.
Fame Ijeboi, RB --> Purdue
Ijeboi showed a ton of promise as a redshirt freshman with 97 carries for 441 yards and three total touchdowns at Minnesota. He'll now look to expand his role at a different Big Ten institution. The Gophers will play Purdue in West Lafayette next season.
Malachi Coleman, WR --> Wisconsin
Things didn't go as planned for Coleman at Nebraska or Minnesota, and he'll now look to try his luck at another Big Ten program. The Gophers will obviously face Coleman in the Badgers in the final week of the 2026 regular season.
Za'Quan Bryan, CB --> South Florida
South Florida has oddly been home for a handful of Gophers transfers over the last few seasons such as Michael Brown-Stephens, DJ Gordon IV and Tyler Williams. Bryan will be the latest to play in Tampa Bay under first-year head coach Brian Hartline.
Kenric Lanier II, WR --> Missouri
Lanier was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2023, but he never lived up to those expectations at Minnesota. He will get another opportunity at a Power Conference school with Missouri in the SEC next season.
Kahlee Tafai, OT --> California
Tafai was a high-profile addition for Minnesota in the transfer portal last offseason from Washington. He'll head back to the Pacific Northwest and stay at the Power Conference level with Cal in 2026.
Other notable players
- Jaylen Bowden, CB --> East Carolina
- Steven Curtis, DE --> North Texas
- Caleb McGrath, P --> North Dakota State
- Legend Lyons, WR --> Montana
- Reese Tripp, OT --> Middle Tennessee State
- Ethan Carrier, S --> South Dakota
- Harrison Brun, S --> South Dakota
- Tre Berry, RB --> Tennessee State
- Drew Wilson, LB --> Lafayette
Uncommitted players
- Jackson Kollock, QB
- Johann Cardenas, RB
- Quentin Redding, WR/PR/KR
- David Kemp, K
- Brody Richter, P
