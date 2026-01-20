Where every Gophers football transfer portal departure landed this offseason

All Gophers

Minnesota lost more than 20 players to the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.
Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) is forced out of bounds during the first half against Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This year's college football transfer portal officially closed on Friday, Jan. 16, which means Minnesota will likely not lose any more players. 21 players from the 2025 roster entered the transfer portal, so let's take a look at where they've all ended up so far.

Koi Perich, S/PR/KR/WR --> Oregon

There was no transfer portal move bigger for Minnesota this offseason than Perich's decision to stay in the Big Ten and sign with Oregon. The Gophers will not play the Ducks in 2026 or 2027, but it will be interesting to see what his role is next season in Eugene.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fame Ijeboi, RB --> Purdue

Ijeboi showed a ton of promise as a redshirt freshman with 97 carries for 441 yards and three total touchdowns at Minnesota. He'll now look to expand his role at a different Big Ten institution. The Gophers will play Purdue in West Lafayette next season.

Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) jukes California Golden Bears defensive back Isaiah Crosby (23) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Malachi Coleman, WR --> Wisconsin

Things didn't go as planned for Coleman at Nebraska or Minnesota, and he'll now look to try his luck at another Big Ten program. The Gophers will obviously face Coleman in the Badgers in the final week of the 2026 regular season.

Za'Quan Bryan, CB --> South Florida

South Florida has oddly been home for a handful of Gophers transfers over the last few seasons such as Michael Brown-Stephens, DJ Gordon IV and Tyler Williams. Bryan will be the latest to play in Tampa Bay under first-year head coach Brian Hartline.

Nov 9, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Za'Quan Bryan (4) breaks up a pass intended for Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong (9) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kenric Lanier II, WR --> Missouri

Lanier was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2023, but he never lived up to those expectations at Minnesota. He will get another opportunity at a Power Conference school with Missouri in the SEC next season.

Kahlee Tafai, OT --> California

Tafai was a high-profile addition for Minnesota in the transfer portal last offseason from Washington. He'll head back to the Pacific Northwest and stay at the Power Conference level with Cal in 2026.

Other notable players

  • Jaylen Bowden, CB --> East Carolina
  • Steven Curtis, DE --> North Texas
  • Caleb McGrath, P --> North Dakota State
  • Legend Lyons, WR --> Montana
  • Reese Tripp, OT --> Middle Tennessee State
  • Ethan Carrier, S --> South Dakota
  • Harrison Brun, S --> South Dakota
  • Tre Berry, RB --> Tennessee State
  • Drew Wilson, LB --> Lafayette

Uncommitted players

  • Jackson Kollock, QB
  • Johann Cardenas, RB
  • Quentin Redding, WR/PR/KR
  • David Kemp, K
  • Brody Richter, P

