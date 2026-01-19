Ranking Minnesota's incoming transfers by recruiting rating
The Gophers will be welcoming 19 transfers to their 2026 roster this winter. Every expert has different opinions on who the best players in the portal were this offseason, but today, we're going to look at 247Sports' rankings.
1. Xion Chapman, DT (FIU)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 98 OVR. No. 11 DT
2. Perry Thompson, WR (Auburn)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 135 OVR, No. 34 WR
3. Sid Kaba, DT (Marshall)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 181 OVR, No. 19 DL
4. TJ Bush Jr., OLB (California)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 289 OVR, No. 36 edge
5. Aydan West, CB (Michigan State)
- Transfer portal raking: No. 370 OVR, No. 29 CB
6. Bennett Warren, OL (Tennessee)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 377 OVR, No. 30 OT
7. Noah Jennings, WR (Cincinnati)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 407 OVR, No. 76 WR
8. Kaden Helms, TE (Oklahoma)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 632 OVR, No. 46 TE
9. TJ Thomas Jr., RB (Elon)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 678 OVR, No. 58 RB
10. Naquan Crowder, DT (Marshall)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 785 OVR, No. 73 DL
11. Parker Knutson, S (Soutwest Minnesota State)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 789 OVR, No. 86 CB
12. Mekhai Smith, S (Lehigh)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 879 OVR, No. 78 S
13. Michael Merdinger, QB (Liberty)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 1,096 OVR, No. 65 QB
14. Zion Steptoe, WR (Tulsa)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 1,255 OVR, No. 207 WR
15. Jaron Thomas, RB (Purdue)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 1,314 OVR, No. 96 RB
16. Andrew Marshall, OLB (Eastern Michigan)
- Transfer portal ranking: No. 1,314 OVR, No. 102 LB
17. Elisha West, S (Michigan State)
Transfer portal ranking: No. 1,950 OVR, No. 208 CB
Unranked: Beckham Sunderland, K (Michigan)
Unranked: Zachary Robbins, P/K (Utah State)
Takeaways
These rankings show how much Minnesota improved its defense through the transfer portal, and more specifically, its defensive line. Chapman being their top addition surprises me a bit, but he clearly was a huge pickup along the interior.
Some players I think are ranked too low include Smith, West and Knutson. I really like Minnesota's portal strategy in the secondary, and I think all three players could outperform those expectations. Some players, I think, are ranked too high include Thompson, Jennings and Helms.
Minnesota currently has the 32nd-ranked transfer portal class in the country, according to 247Sports, and it's clear they upgraded some serious positions of need this offseason.
