Ranking Minnesota's incoming transfers by recruiting rating

The Gophers will be welcoming 19 transfers to their 2026 roster this winter. Every expert has different opinions on who the best players in the portal were this offseason, but today, we're going to look at 247Sports' rankings.

1. Xion Chapman, DT (FIU)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 98 OVR. No. 11 DT

2. Perry Thompson, WR (Auburn)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 135 OVR, No. 34 WR

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Perry Thompson (3) makes a catch over the middle against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

3. Sid Kaba, DT (Marshall)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 181 OVR, No. 19 DL

4. TJ Bush Jr., OLB (California)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 289 OVR, No. 36 edge

Sep 27, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) throws a pass against the defense of California Golden Bears linebacker TJ Bush Jr. (3) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

5. Aydan West, CB (Michigan State)

Transfer portal raking: No. 370 OVR, No. 29 CB

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) warms up prior at a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

6. Bennett Warren, OL (Tennessee)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 377 OVR, No. 30 OT

7. Noah Jennings, WR (Cincinnati)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 407 OVR, No. 76 WR

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Noah Jennings (8) is tackled by Bowling Green Falcons cornerback MJ Cannon in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. Kaden Helms, TE (Oklahoma)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 632 OVR, No. 46 TE

Oklahoma tight end Kaden Helms (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. TJ Thomas Jr., RB (Elon)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 678 OVR, No. 58 RB

10. Naquan Crowder, DT (Marshall)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 785 OVR, No. 73 DL

11. Parker Knutson, S (Soutwest Minnesota State)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 789 OVR, No. 86 CB

12. Mekhai Smith, S (Lehigh)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 879 OVR, No. 78 S

13. Michael Merdinger, QB (Liberty)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 1,096 OVR, No. 65 QB

Dec 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Michael Merdinger (17) throws a pass against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

14. Zion Steptoe, WR (Tulsa)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 1,255 OVR, No. 207 WR

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Zion Steptoe (83) catches a pass during a practice, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. Purduefootball080622 Am11587 | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

15. Jaron Thomas, RB (Purdue)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 1,314 OVR, No. 96 RB

Concord senior Jaron Thomas runs with the ball during a football game against NorthWood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at NorthWood High School in Nappanee. | MANDATORY CREDIT: Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

16. Andrew Marshall, OLB (Eastern Michigan)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 1,314 OVR, No. 102 LB

17. Elisha West, S (Michigan State)

Transfer portal ranking: No. 1,950 OVR, No. 208 CB

Unranked: Beckham Sunderland, K (Michigan)

Unranked: Zachary Robbins, P/K (Utah State)

Takeaways

These rankings show how much Minnesota improved its defense through the transfer portal, and more specifically, its defensive line. Chapman being their top addition surprises me a bit, but he clearly was a huge pickup along the interior.

Some players I think are ranked too low include Smith, West and Knutson. I really like Minnesota's portal strategy in the secondary, and I think all three players could outperform those expectations. Some players, I think, are ranked too high include Thompson, Jennings and Helms.

Minnesota currently has the 32nd-ranked transfer portal class in the country, according to 247Sports, and it's clear they upgraded some serious positions of need this offseason.

