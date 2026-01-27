Will the Gophers Follow Miami and Offer Minnetonka QB a Scholarship?

A name to monitor in the 2027 recruiting class is Minnetonka High School quarterback Cade Gutzmer.

Gutzmer, a 6-foot-1 junior, announced Monday that he's received a scholarship offer from the University of Miami. That's a big-time offer considering the Hurricanes just played in the College Football Playoff national championship game, where they lost to undefeated Indiana.

"Happy for you," wrote Minnetonka defensive coordinator and teacher Matt Lombardi, "a great offer indeed and well deserved…keep doing the work I see every day and I can wait to see you this Senior year…Let’s finish this thing right!!"

According to 247Sports, the only other offers Gutzmer has received are from Miami (Ohio), Sacramento State, and South Dakota.

The Gophers are clearly showing interest in Gutzmer, as evidenced by Minnesota offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. attending a mid-January workout featuring Gutzmer.

But Minnesota isn't the only other power conference team eying the Minnetonka QB. Over the past year, he's participated in camps and workouts at Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, and Wisconsin, among others.

Gutzmer helped Minnetonka go 9-3 last season. In eight games, he completed 65 of 103 passes (63.1%) for 1,147 yards, 10 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, according to StribVarsity.

Minnesota will hit the field this spring with Drake Lindsey, who will be a redshirt sophomore, as the starting quarterback. They'll also have Max Shikenjanski and Dylan Wittke in the QB room, with incoming recruits Brady Palmer and Owen Lansu also joining the fold.

