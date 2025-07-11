3 most interesting non-conference matchups for Gophers hockey in 2025
We're just over 80 days away from Gophers men's hockey beginning their 2025 season on Oct. 3 against Michigan Tech. They have a loaded non-conference slate, so let's break down the top three matchups.
1. @ North Dakota: Oct. 17, 18
The greatest rivalry in college hockey returns after one year off. Minnesota will travel to Grand Forks on Oct. 17 and 18 to face a much-improved North Dakota squad. The Fighting Hawks are coming off a disappointing 21-15-2 season, but they let go of long-time head coach Brad Berry.
North Dakota promoted within and hired Dane Jackson as a replacement. They completely revamped their roster this offseason, and they look like a serious contender in the NCHC. Minnesota will need to be on its best if it wants to leave Grand Forks with any points to its record.
2. vs. Boston College: Oct. 9, 10
Before hitting the road to face North Dakota, Minnesota will have a marquee non-conference tilt at 3M Arena at Mariucci when Boston College comes to town. It will be the Eagles' first trip to Minneapolis since 2013, and the first time the teams have faced since 2016.
Boston College was the No. 1-ranked team in the country for much of last season, and they finished the year 27-8-2 before losing to Denver in their regional final. The Gophers' second series of the season will give up an early look at what level of team Bob Motzko has for 2025-26.
3. @ Denver (Ball Arena): Nov. 28
Minnesota will travel west to face the Pioneers in Denver on Nov. 28, but the game will be played at Ball Arena, the home of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets. It will be the Gophers' first game against Denver since 2011, which projects as one of the most talented teams in the country again.
The Gophers have five total non-conference games against teams that expect to be in the NCAA Tournament this season. Their record in these five games could set the tone for what we might see in conference play.