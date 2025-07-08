Is Gavin McKenna’s commitment a warning sign for the Gophers?
Projected 2026 No. 1 overall NHL draft pick Gavin McKenna headlines a big group of CHL (Canadian Hockey League) stars choosing to play college hockey next season — and he’s reportedly committed to Penn State for 2025-26.
The Nittany Lions are fresh off their first Frozen Four appearance in 2025, but one of the sport’s top prospects choosing to play for a program that’s younger than him certainly raises eyebrows. Were the Gophers even in the mix?
As of July 8, the Gophers have 24 players projected to be on their 2025-26 roster, none of whom come from the CHL ranks. That’s an anomaly compared to their Big Ten rivals, all of whom have reportedly added at least one player from Canada’s top junior league.
Is it a money thing? We don’t have those answers, but McKenna will reportedly make around $700,000 to play for Penn State next season. Michigan State reportedly offered $200,000 to $300,000 as the other finalist in McKenna's recruitment. Did the Gophers make him an offer?
There were plenty of rumors about McKenna's college hockey future, but Minnesota not even being mentioned is baffling. The Gophers are a college hockey blue blood, making McKenna’s decision feel analogous to Luka Dončić wanting to play a year of college hoops without Duke or Kentucky being considered.
McKenna instantly makes Penn State the favorite to win the Big Ten next season, less than 15 years after the program turned Division I in 2012-13. Should the Gophers be concerned they’re getting lapped by programs with far less history and cachet?
In the short term, probably not. Minnesota just had five players selected in last month’s NHL Draft, and they’ll still be among the most talented teams in college hockey next season. But they’re no longer getting their pick of the litter in recruiting.
Penn State landing McKenna just months after its Frozen Four run signals they’ve officially arrived as a national power. Minnesota can no longer lean solely on tradition and a strong developmental track record when competing for the best players.
Did the Gophers even try to recruit McKenna? If the answer is no, that might be the bigger issue. At the end of the day, college sports have become a talent acquisition business, and programs around the country are getting creative with how they build rosters.
This isn’t a reason to panic in Minnesota, but it’s absolutely a reason to raise eyebrows — and maybe a warning sign that it's going to cost significant money to lure the best talent in the future.