3rd-ranked Gophers survive Bemidji State for 9th straight win
The No. 3 Golden Gophers men's hockey team has caught fire with nine straight victories, their latest victim being the Bemidji State beavers in a 5-3 game at Mariucci Arena Thursday night in Minneapolis.
At 10-1-0, the Gophers are nearly perfect. Their only loss came against Omaha — a 2-1 overtime loss in Las Vegas — back on Oct. 12. Minnesota has outscored opponents 478-20 this season.
Minnesota took a 1-0 lead 3:55 into the first period on Brodie Ziemer's goal and 1:47 later they went ahead 2-0 on a power play goal by Brody Lamb. Jimmy Snuggerud, the reigning Big Ten First Star of the Week, had the primary assist on both goals.
After Eric Martin gave Bemidji State some life at 16:06 of the first period, the Gophers almost immediately reclaimed momentum on a goal by Oliver Moore just 45 seconds later.
The Beavers cut it to 3-2 at 6:09 of the second period only to have Minnesota strike with a goal from John Middelstadt at the 9:50 mark of the middle frame.
Kirklan Irey goal made it 4-3 with 8:50 left in the third period, an incredible feat considering they were being out-shot 36-15 at that point. Bemidji State applied immense pressure over the next seven and a half minutes only to have Lamb flip a puck the length of the ice for an empty-net goal with just over 60 seconds remaining to seal the win for Minnesota.
The second game of the series will be in Bemidji at 6 p.m. CT Saturday.