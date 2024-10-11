A look at the television schedule for Gophers men's hockey team
If you’re getting excited to watch Gophers men’s hockey, the good news is you’ll have plenty of opportunities to catch the team on television this season. The Gophers will have at least 23 games televised this season in addition to games that will be available on streaming services like Big Ten Network+.
Minnesota’s television information and game times were announced Friday, and the U will have 16 games carried on FOX 9 or FOX 9+, six games aired on Big Ten Network and one on FS1.
Other select road games will also be broadcast in the local market on FOX 9+.
“Gopher hockey has a rich and proud tradition here in the State of Hockey,” FOX 9 senior vice president and general manager Marian Davey said in a statement. “It’s our honor to air 16 games this season for passionate fans as the Maroon and Gold drive for another championship.”
The Gophers open their regular season with a 9:30 p.m. puck drop Friday against Air Force in Las Vegas.
Find the Gophers’ full schedule with TV information below:
Gophers men's hockey schedule:
- Oct. 11: vs. Air Force (2024 Ice Breaker in Las Vegas), 9:30 p.m. BTN+
- Oct. 12: vs. UMass/Omaha (2024 Ice Breaker in Las Vegas), 9:30 p.m., BTN+
- Oct. 18: at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m., FOX 9+
- Oct. 19: at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m., FOX 9+
- Oct. 25: vs. St. Thomas, 5:30 p.m., FOX 9
- Oct. 26: vs. St. Thomas, 8 p.m. (at Xcel Energy Center), FOX 9+
- Nov. 1: vs. Penn State, 7 p.m., FOX 9
- Nov. 2: vs. Penn State, 7 p.m., FOX 9
- Nov. 8: at Wisconsin, TBD, BTN+
- Nov. 9: at Wisconsin, TBD, BTN+
- Nov. 14: vs. Bemidji State, 7 p.m., FOX 9
- Nov. 15: at Bemidji State, 6 p.m., FOX 9
- Nov. 22: at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., Peacock
- Nov. 23: at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., Peacock
- Nov. 29: vs. Alaska, 7 p.m., FOX 9
- Nov. 30: vs. Alaska, 5 p.m., FOX 9
- Dec. 6: vs. Michigan, 7 p.m., FS1
- Dec. 7: vs. Michigan, 5 p.m., FOX 9
- Dec. 13: vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., BTN
- Dec. 14: vs. Michigan State, 5 p.m., FOX 9
- Jan. 3: vs. Mercyhurst, 7 p.m., FOX 9
- Jan. 4: vs. Mercyhurst, 5 p.m., FOX 9
- Jan. 10: at Ohio State, TBD, BTN+
- Jan. 11: at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
- Jan. 17: vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m., FOX 9
- Jan. 18: vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m., FOX 9
- Jan. 24: at Michigan State, TBD, BTN+
- Jan. 25: at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN
- Jan. 31: vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m., FOX 9
- Feb. 1: vs. Wisconsin, 5 p.m., FOX 9
- Feb. 14: at Michigan, TBD, BTN+
- Feb. 15: at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN
- Feb. 21: vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., FOX 9
- Feb. 22: vs. Ohio State, 5 p.m., FOX 9
- Feb. 28: at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., BTN
- March 1: at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN