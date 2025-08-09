Analyzing Gopher hockey's future roster outlook after recruiting success
Gophers men's hockey has been red-hot on the recruiting trail this summer, with five significant commitments from in-state prospects within the last two weeks. The recent success won't be felt in 2025-26, but it sets Minnesota up for an incredibly bright future.
After losing all of their top five point scorers from a season ago, Minnesota's roster likely takes a slight step back from a talent perspective in 2025-26. But players like Brody Lamb, Tanner Ludtke, Jimmy Clark, Brody Ziemer and even incoming freshman LJ Mooney still give them the potential to make some serious noise this upcoming season.
While the Gophers certainly have the firepower to make another postseason run this season, their potential rosters in 2026-27 and 2027-28 should be what gets fans even more excited. Lamb, Cal Thomas, John and Luke Mittelstadt are the only significant players who will be out of eligibility following the season. That doesn't mean any underclassmen won't make the NHL jump like we saw last season, but their roster could potentially be loaded in the future.
Potential 2026-27 roster
*= committed freshman
Forwards
- 1st line: Tanner Ludtke - LJ Mooney - Brodie Ziemer
- 2nd line: Beckett Hendrickson - Erik Pahlsson - Mason Moe
- 3rd line: Javon Moore - Jimmy Clark - *Jacob Kvasnicka
- 4th line: August Falloon - Teddy Townsend - Tate Pritchard
- Extras: *Jackson Nevers - *Brooks Cullen - *Hayden Reid
- Graham Harris
Defense
- 1st pair: John Whipple - Leo Gruba
- 2nd pair: Jacob Rombach - Finn McLaughlin
- 3rd pair: *Mace'o Phillips - Max Rudd
- Extra: Axel Begley - *Matthew Grimes
Goalies
- Starter: Nathan Airey
- Backup: Luca Di Pasquo
- Emergency: *Carter Casey
Keeping Ziemer, Ludtke and Clark all in a Gophers uniform for another season rather than the NHL seems unlikely, but if Minnesota is able to keep even one of them, their roster would be tantalizing in 2026-27.
Potential 2027-28 roster
Forwards
- 1st line: Beckett Hendrickson - LJ Mooney - Jacob Kvasnicka
- 2nd line: Javon Moore - Erik Pahlsson - Mason Moe
- 3rd line: *Brooks Cullen- *Wyatt Cullen - Tate Pritchard
- 4th line: *Gunnar Conboy - Teddy Townsend - *Luca Jarvis
- Extras: *Jackson Nevers - August Falloon - *Hayden Reid
- Extras: Graham Harris - *Gavin Katz
Defense
- 1st pair: John Whipple - Leo Gruba
- 2nd pair: Jacob Rombach - Finn McLaughlin
- 3rd pair: *Mace'o Phillips - Max Rudd
- Extra: Matthew Grimes
Goalies
- Starter: *Carter Casey
There is so much that can happen from a future team-building perspective in the modern world of college sports recruiting, but the Gophers have a promising future with their recent commitments. Bob Motzko's current contract runs through the 2027-28 season, and the Gophers should have a championship-caliber roster in that window.