Blackhawks signing Gophers stars Sam Rinzel, Oliver Moore to NHL deals
Former Gophers hockey stars and Minnesota natives Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore are signing their entry-level NHL contracts with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to insider Frank Seravalli, who says "both players are expected to make their NHL debuts this season."
Rinzel, a 20-year-old defenseman who attended Chaska High School and then played in the USHL, was the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He just completed his sophomore season at Minnesota, where he recorded 10 goals and 32 points in 40 games. Across two seasons with the Gophers, he racked up 60 points in 79 games and was a +44.
Moore, also a 20-year-old sophomore, went to Totino-Grace High School before joining the U.S. National Development Team. He was the 19th overall pick by Chicago in the 2023 draft. A center, Moore had 12 goals and 33 points in 38 games this season. He also had 33 points as a freshman in the 2023-24 campaign.
The two join Minnesota leading scorer Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues) in signing entry-level contracts since the Gophers' season ended in an overtime loss to Massachusetts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. It hasn't been reported yet, but Matthew Wood (Nashville Predators) is another former first-round pick who might end up signing his first NHL deal shortly.
The Blackhawks have the second-worst record in the NHL this season at 21-43-9. It's been another rough season for a team hoping to build around young center Connor Bedard. Chicago has just nine games left in the regular season, so Rinzel and Moore could be making their debuts quite soon.
The Gophers finished this season with a 25-11-4 record. They'll have a lot of production to replace when the 2025-26 season begins.