Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Timo Meier, Cole Caufield, and Beckett Sennecke)

We have just five games on the docket as the NHL slows back down on Wednesday night.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Timo Meier, Cole Caufield, and Beckett Sennecke.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Dec. 3.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Timo Meier Anytime Goalscorer (+180 via FanDuel) vs. Stars
- Cole Caufield OVER 0.5 Points (-162 via DraftKings) vs. Jets
- Beckett Sennecke OVER 0.5 Assists (+155 via DraftKings) vs. Mammoth
Timo Meier Anytime Goalscorer (+180 via FanDuel) vs. Stars
Devils winger Timo Meier has been hot recently. We cashed on him to score last time out against the Blue Jackets, and we’re going right back to him tonight against the Stars.
Dallas is on the second half of a back-to-back tonight after an overtime loss against the Rangers on Tuesday night. Jake Oettinger should get the start, but the Stars are missing a few defensemen on the blue line.
Meier has scored in two straight games and five of his last six contests. I’ll take this nice +180 price for him to stay hot at home tonight.
Cole Caufield OVER 0.5 Points (-162 via DraftKings) vs. Jets
I like the Jets vs. Canadiens over 6.5 as one of my best bets for tonight, and if that happens, Habs winger Cole Caufield should get on the scoresheet.
The winger is riding an eight-game point streak, including two points in two of his last three contests. He's now up to 28 points in 25 games this season, recording at least one point in 18 of those contests.
Caufield is more known for his goalscoring but I wouldn’t mind taking a stab at him to get an assist at +150 or better. He has a helper in each game of his seven-game point streak.
Beckett Sennecke OVER 0.5 Assists (+155 via DraftKings) vs. Mammoth
The Ducks are another one of my best bets for tonight, and rookie Beckett Sennecke has been a big part of their success recently. He has 13 assists and 20 points on the season, most of which have come in recent weeks.
The rookie is on an eight-game point streak with an assist in seven of those contests, including five straight. He plays on the second line and power-play unit for Anaheim.
