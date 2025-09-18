Bob Motzko: Gophers to 'watch and observe' recruitment of CHL players
The 2025 offseason was a busy one in college hockey. For the first time ever, players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are able to play in the NCAA during the upcoming season. The Gophers were notably the only Big Ten program that didn't add a player from the CHL.
Minnesota still had a busy offseason, adding three transfers and seven incoming freshmen to its 2025-26 roster. Gophers head coach Bob Motzko spoke to the media on Wednesday about their strategy when it comes to navigating the chaos of modern roster construction.
"We've only brought in four transfers, counting two this year, that are not counting fifth-year. We kind of sit back and watch, but if you like your recruits, that was the biggest thing at the end of last year, is we got a lot of calls," Motzko said. "Then you go watch your players and say, 'He's a pretty good hockey player.' That's what you saw happen in the transfer portal. A lot of guys took guys out of the transfer [portal], and the guys they had committed went to other schools. [It] didn't work out so well for some people."
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
The CHL is viewed as one of the top junior hockey leagues in the world. Projected 2026 No. 1 NHL draft pick Gavin McKenna is coming from the CHL to play for Penn State in 2025-26. While many people wondered if Minnesota was involved in his recruitment or any other CHL stars, Motzko says he liked the players Minnesota already had.
"Right now, I am going to watch and observe. All I can tell you, I like what's in that locker room, and I like what's coming," he explained. "We'll continue to bring in guys we like. It has worked so far."
When asked how many CHL players are coming to the NCAA in 2025-26, Motzko guessed around 150, which would come out to about 2.5 per team. Gophers commit Hayden Reid will play in the CHL next season, making him unlikely to join the Gophers until 2026-27, but it's notable that a top program like Minnesota opted to stay away from one of the biggest talent pools in junior hockey.
"I mean, I am not naive enough — there is a place in this world for transfers, and we've gone this year, and we felt very fortunate that two transfers we brought in this year, and three actually — very happy with it," Motzko said.
"And then major junior is going to become, you know. I think everybody knew all along that they were going to be eligible at some point. It used to be an old, 20-year-old league, now... it's a younger league. A lot of those kids come from parents who value education and value our way. And eventually, believe it or not, all the bickering going on, we're probably all going to get along."
Motzko didn't shoot down the possibility of adding players from the CHL or more transfers in the future, but it did sound like he's very confident in their current strategy of roster building.
Minnesota will open the 2025-26 season in roughly two weeks against Michigan Tech, at home on Oct. 3-4.