Connor Kurth signs with Tampa Bay Lightning after Gophers hockey season
Forward Connor Kurth signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, becoming the fifth Gophers player to sign with the NHL after their season ended on Thursday.
Kurth had 18 goals and 21 assists this season for 39 points. It was his third season with Minnesota and he had career-high numbers across the board. He was a sixth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2022, but he's expected to report to AHL Syracuse on a tryout for the remainder of this season before his two-year deal kicks in for 2025-26.
All of Minnesota's top five scorers from 2024-25 are now off to the NHL, as Kurth joins Jimmy Snuggerud, Oliver Moore, Matthew Wood and Sam Rinzel. Following a disappointing early exit in both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, the Gophers will be tasked with replacing nearly 200 points from the 2024-25 roster. The other four players were relatively expected, but Kurth comes as a bit of a surprise.