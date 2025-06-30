Ex-Gophers star Matthew Knies signs lucrative deal to remain with Maple Leafs
Knies will be staying in Toronto long-term.
Former Gophers hockey star Matthew Knies has signed a six-year contract extension worth roughly $7.75 million per year to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston.
Knies played 73 career games with the Gophers across two seasons from 2021 to 2023. He compiled 75 total points with 36 goals and 39 assists. He was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs with the 57th overall pick.
He just wrapped up his second full NHL season, and it was his best. He totaled 58 points with 29 goals and 29 assists in 2024-25. He won't turn 23 until October, but he's now tied to Toronto for at least six more seasons.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
