Journeyman NHLer Tyson Barrie Retires After 14 Seasons
Tyson Barrie is calling it a career.
After 14 seasons and 822 games played, the longtime NHL defenseman has officially announced his retirement from hockey.
Barrie was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the 2009 NHL draft and made his debut with the team in '11. He also spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and most recently the Calgary Flames throughout his career.
"So grateful for the career I've had and all the friends I've got to make," Barrie told the DNVR Avalanche podcast during an alumni event this weekend. "... I played in some great spots and played with great teammates. They're all different and unique, good or bad in their own ways. Denver was home for me and kind of where I got my opportunity, so I always relish the chance to come back."
Over his 822 regular-season games, Barrie tallied 110 goals and 398 assists. He also appeared in 47 postseason games—including 20+ with both Colorado and Edmonton—and notched two goals and 19 assists.