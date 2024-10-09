Former Gophers star Logan Cooley involved in first goal of Utah Hockey Club history
Former Golden Gophers star center Logan Cooley was involved in the first goal scored by the Utah Hockey Club, debuted Tuesday night with a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
Cooley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, had the secondary assist on the first goal in club history when Dylan Guenther found the back of the net at 4:56 of the first period.
Cooley collected a second assist when Guenther scored an empty-net goal with 52 seconds to go in the third period to put Utah on top 4-2.
Cooley is only 20 years old and has an extraordinarily high ceiling after finishing his rookie campaign last season with 20 goals and 24 assists.
Cooley was a rockstar for the Gophers during the 2021-22 season, earning All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors while finishing second in the nation with 60 points, including an NCAA-leading 38 assists, en route to being named a Hobey Baker finalist.