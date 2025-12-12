Mammoth Announce Logan Cooley Will Miss Significant Time Due to Knee Injury
Young Mammoth star Logan Cooley suffered a brutal leg injury earlier this month, leaving him sidelined for the foreseeable future. Cooley, 21, appeared to injure his left knee when he crashed into the net during Utah’s game against the Canucks on Dec. 5. He hasn’t played since, and the team issued a statement Thursday to provide a timeline for his return.
General manager Bill Armstrong said Cooley will miss roughly eight weeks of action, which would put him on track for a late January or early February return to the ice.
Cooley is in his third season in the NHL. A former first-round pick, No. 3 in the 2022 draft, he’d been enjoying a tremendous start to the year. In his first 29 games, Cooley has 23 points, including 14 goals which leads the Mammoth.
Coming off a season in which he had 65 points in 75 games, Cooley was a candidate to make Team USA for the 2026 Olympics in Milan. It’s unclear if the injury will prevent him from playing, or impact the potential for him to be selected.
In 32 games this year, the Mammoth (14–15–3) have 31 points and are in fifth in the Central Division. The absence of the star center will be a big loss for the team, and they’ll hope to remain in playoff contention until he returns.