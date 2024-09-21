Former Gophers hockey star Rhett Pitlick transfers to Minnesota State Mankato
It was rumored that three-year Gophers men's hockey star Rhett Pitlick might turn pro this offseason, but instead, he has transferred in-state and will be playing at Minnesota State Mankato this season.
Pitlick led Minnesota in points last season with 36 — 19 goals and 17 assists. He was named second-team All-Big Ten, and he was one of the team's most important players.
"We are excited to add Rhett to our team and program," Mavericks coach Luke Strand said in a statement. "His game-breaking ability and experience will complement our forward group and team well."
Pitlick was a major contributor on the Gophers' national championship runner-up team in 2022-23. He appeared in all 40 games and finished with 11 goals and 14 assists, resulting in 25 points.
He even had 18 points as a freshman in 2021-22.
Hailing from Plymouth, Minn., Pitlick was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens with the 131st overall pick. Minnesota will not get a chance to face the Mavericks in the 2024-25 regular season.