Former Gophers hockey star Rhett Pitlick transfers to Minnesota State Mankato

Pitlick will be playing college hockey at a different Minnesota school this season.

Tony Liebert

Apr 6, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota forward Rhett Pitlick (77) celebrates after scoring a goal against Boston University in the first period in the semifinals of the 2023 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota forward Rhett Pitlick (77) celebrates after scoring a goal against Boston University in the first period in the semifinals of the 2023 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was rumored that three-year Gophers men's hockey star Rhett Pitlick might turn pro this offseason, but instead, he has transferred in-state and will be playing at Minnesota State Mankato this season.

Pitlick led Minnesota in points last season with 36 — 19 goals and 17 assists. He was named second-team All-Big Ten, and he was one of the team's most important players.

"We are excited to add Rhett to our team and program," Mavericks coach Luke Strand said in a statement. "His game-breaking ability and experience will complement our forward group and team well."

Pitlick was a major contributor on the Gophers' national championship runner-up team in 2022-23. He appeared in all 40 games and finished with 11 goals and 14 assists, resulting in 25 points.

He even had 18 points as a freshman in 2021-22.

Hailing from Plymouth, Minn., Pitlick was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens with the 131st overall pick. Minnesota will not get a chance to face the Mavericks in the 2024-25 regular season.

