Gopher hockey lands major commitment from in-state goalie recruit

Carter Casey is a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids who is coming off a strong USHL playoff run.

Gophers fans at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Gophers fans at 3M Arena at Mariucci. / Picture via: University of Minnesota

Bob Motzko and the Gophers have landed a major commitment from 17-year-old goalie recruit Carter Casey, a native of Grand Rapids (MN) who is coming off an impressive playoff run in his first taste of USHL action.

Casey played two seasons of high school hockey for the Thunderhawks, recording strong numbers. He then debuted in the USHL this year with the Waterloo Black Hawks in Iowa. Casey had a 2.08 GAA in five regular season games and continued to shine in the playoffs, going 10-3-2 with a 2.53 GAA, .918 save percentage, and two shutouts in 15 games. He helped Waterloo reach the Clark Cup final, where they fell in overtime in the decisive fifth game of the series.

Casey chose the Gophers over Wisconsin, Denver, and North Dakota. Next season, he'll play for the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers in Alberta, Canada.

This is a significant addition for the Gophers; Casey's USHL playoff run established himself as a big-time goalie recruit. He'll have a chance to be the goalie of the future for Motzko and Minnesota.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Gophers' projected starting goaltender is Nathan Airey. They also added Luca Di Pasquo from Michigan State in the transfer portal to help replace departing starter Liam Souliere.

