Gophers fall to No. 12 after splitting series against Michigan Tech
The Gophers opened their 2025-26 regular season campaign with a 6-3 win over Michigan Tech on Friday night, followed by a 5-3 loss on Saturday. They fell from No. 8 in the preseason USCHO Division I men's poll to No. 12 following the first week of the season.
Michigan Tech remains unranked after splitting the series with Minnesota, but it was second in the receiving votes category at No. 22 with 40 points in the poll. Much of the country did not play last week, but there were some interesting results. No. 5 Penn State and potential No. 1 overall NHL draft pick Gavin McKenna swept No. 14 Arizona State on the road, and the Gophers' next opponent, Boston College, lost to Quinnipiac at home.
It's hard to argue against the Gophers falling a few spots after splitting a home series against an unranked Huskies team, but it could be a result that ages well. They will have the first of a few huge nonconference tests this week at home against Boston College, which fell from No. 6 to No. 11 in the USCHO poll. Their first road test of the season will come on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 against No. 10 North Dakota.
The new NCAA Percentage Index (NPI) analytical ranking will not be released until later in the season. But this weekend's series against a top program like the Eagles could tell us a lot about Minnesota's young roster, and it will be and it will be an early-season resume-building opportunity.
Injury updates
Sophomore defenseman Leo Gruba did not play in Saturday night's loss to Michigan Tech, but his absence should just be one game, according to Gophers' beat reporter Eric Vegoe. True freshmen Teddy Townsend and Mason Moe were not active for either game against the Huskies, but their injuries are viewed as week-to-week injuries, according to Gophers head coach Bob Motzko, last Tuesday.