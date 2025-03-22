All Gophers

Gophers forward Abbey Murphy earns All-American selection

Murphy was named a Second Team All-American on Saturday.

Nolan O'Hara

Abbey Murphy fires a shot.
Abbey Murphy fires a shot. / Gopher Athletics

Gophers women's hockey forward Abbey Murphy was named a 2024-25 CCM Second Team All-American on Saturday.

It marks the first time that Murphy, whose 103 goals for her career rank sixth in program history, has garnered an All-American selection, and she's the first Gophers player to do so since Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle in 2022-23.

Murphy's 65 points (33 goals, 32 assists) rank fourth in the nation and mark her career-high total. Her 33 goals rank second nationally, and Murphy leads the country in game-winning goals (7) and shots (242). Murphy has been dominant.

Earlier in March, Murphy was named one of the top-10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award, which is presented to the most outstanding player in Division I women's hockey. She was a top-10 finalists for the award last season, too.

Murphy was a standout on a Gophers team that reached the Frozen Four before falling to Wisconsin in the semifinals. The Badgers had the most All-Americans with four. Clarkson (2) was the only other team to have multiple All-Americans.

First Team All-Americans

  • Eve Gascon, goaltender, Minnesota Duluth
  • Caroline Harvey, defenseman, Wisconsin
  • Haley Winn, defenseman, Clarkson
  • Laila Edwards, forward, Wisconsin
  • Casey O'Brien, forward, Wisconsin
  • Kirsten Simms, forward, Wisconsin

Second Team All-Americans

  • Annelies Bergmann, goaltender, Cornell
  • Nicole Gosling, defenseman, Clarkson
  • Emma Peschel, defenseman, Ohio State
  • Tessa Janecke, forward, Penn State
  • Murphy, forward, GOPHERS
  • Kristyna Kaltounkova, forward, Colgate

