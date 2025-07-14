All Gophers

Gophers hockey adds D3 transfer from Minnetonka to 2025-26 roster

Minnesota is making its final touches on next season's team.

Tony Liebert

Graham Harris in a game with Augsburg University
Graham Harris in a game with Augsburg University / Picture via: Augsburg University

Augsburg University transfer forward Graham Harris verbally committed to Gophers men's hockey on Monday according to multiple reports.

Hailing from Minnetonka, University, Harris scored 24 points at the high school level in 2020-21 with 10 goals and 14 assists. He then played three seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) before beginning his college career at Division III Augsburg last season.

Related: Study shows Gophers hockey is a serious moneymaker for U of M athletics

Standing at 6 feet, he finished with 22 points last season, with nine goals and 13 assists. He's 22 years old and he will have three years of eligbility remaining with the Gophers.

Harris now gives Minnesota 25 projected players for the 2025-26 season, which is one below the new max of 26. He's the 14th forward projected to be on next year's team.

Picture via: @tonyliebert (X)
Gophers roster outlook / Picture via: @tonyliebert (X)

We're nearly 80 days away from the Gophers opening their 2025-26 season at home against Michigan Tech. They technically have one roster spot left, but it would be fair to think Harris could be their final addition.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Hockey