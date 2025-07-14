Gophers hockey adds D3 transfer from Minnetonka to 2025-26 roster
Augsburg University transfer forward Graham Harris verbally committed to Gophers men's hockey on Monday according to multiple reports.
Hailing from Minnetonka, University, Harris scored 24 points at the high school level in 2020-21 with 10 goals and 14 assists. He then played three seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) before beginning his college career at Division III Augsburg last season.
Standing at 6 feet, he finished with 22 points last season, with nine goals and 13 assists. He's 22 years old and he will have three years of eligbility remaining with the Gophers.
Harris now gives Minnesota 25 projected players for the 2025-26 season, which is one below the new max of 26. He's the 14th forward projected to be on next year's team.
We're nearly 80 days away from the Gophers opening their 2025-26 season at home against Michigan Tech. They technically have one roster spot left, but it would be fair to think Harris could be their final addition.