Gophers' Jimmy Snuggerud, Sam Rinzel named All-Americans
Jimmy Snuggerud and Sam Rinzel are All-Americans.
The two former Gophers hockey players were named to the 2024-25 AHCA/CCM All-America teams on Friday as voted upon by the American Hockey Coaches' Association (AHCA). Rinzel was a first-team selection while Snuggerud earned a second-team nod. Both have since made their NHL debuts, and each have already recorded their first professional points.
Rinzel was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year this season and was also an All-Big Ten First Team selection. He had a pair of game-winning goals and tallied 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists). Rinzel led the Big Ten in points by a defenseman.
Snuggerud was also an All-Big Ten First Team selection and was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. His 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) led the Gophers, and his 19 goals in Big Ten play led the conference. Snuggerud was also a captain for the U this season. And the forward also made history as half of the first father-son duo to be named All-Americans in Minnesota's program history. His father, Dave, was also second-team All-American for the Gophers in 1989.
The Gophers now have 74 players who've earned All-America nods in program history.
Find the full All-America teams below:
2024-25 ACHA/CCM All-America Teams
West First Team
- Goalie: Trey Augustine, Michigan State
- Defenseman: Zeev Buium, Denver
- Defenseman: Sam Rinzel, GOPHERS
- Forward: Alex Bump, Western Michigan
- Forward: Jack Devine, Denver
- Forward: Isaac Howard, Michigan State
West Second Team
- Goalie: Alex Tracy, Minnesota State
- Defenseman: Matt Basgall, Michigan State
- Defenseman: Jack Livanavage, North Dakota
- Forward: Aiden Fink, Penn State
- Forward: Artem Shlaine, Arizona State
- Forward: Jimmy Snuggerud, GOPHERS
East First Team
- Goalie: Jacob Fowler, Boston College
- Defenseman: Cole Hutson, Boston University
- Defenseman: Mac Gadowsky, Army
- Forward: Ryan Leonard, Boston College
- Forward: Ayrton Martino, Clarkson
- Forward: Cole O'Hara, UMass
East Second Team
- Goalie: Albin Boija, Maine
- Defenseman: Eamon Powell, Boston College
- Defenseman: Trey Taylor, Clarkson
- Forward: Liam McLinskey, Holy Cross
- Forward: Joey Muldowney, Connecticut
- Forward: Gabe Perreault, Boston College