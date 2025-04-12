All Gophers

Gophers' Jimmy Snuggerud, Sam Rinzel named All-Americans

Both have since made their NHL debuts and recorded their first points in the league.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud, front, skates with the puck against Omaha during the Ice Breaker Tournament on Oct. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud, front, skates with the puck against Omaha during the Ice Breaker Tournament on Oct. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. / Bjorn Franke / Courtesy of Gopher Athletics

Jimmy Snuggerud and Sam Rinzel are All-Americans.

The two former Gophers hockey players were named to the 2024-25 AHCA/CCM All-America teams on Friday as voted upon by the American Hockey Coaches' Association (AHCA). Rinzel was a first-team selection while Snuggerud earned a second-team nod. Both have since made their NHL debuts, and each have already recorded their first professional points.

Rinzel was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year this season and was also an All-Big Ten First Team selection. He had a pair of game-winning goals and tallied 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists). Rinzel led the Big Ten in points by a defenseman.

Snuggerud was also an All-Big Ten First Team selection and was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. His 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) led the Gophers, and his 19 goals in Big Ten play led the conference. Snuggerud was also a captain for the U this season. And the forward also made history as half of the first father-son duo to be named All-Americans in Minnesota's program history. His father, Dave, was also second-team All-American for the Gophers in 1989.

The Gophers now have 74 players who've earned All-America nods in program history.

Find the full All-America teams below:

2024-25 ACHA/CCM All-America Teams

West First Team

  • Goalie: Trey Augustine, Michigan State
  • Defenseman: Zeev Buium, Denver
  • Defenseman: Sam Rinzel, GOPHERS
  • Forward: Alex Bump, Western Michigan
  • Forward: Jack Devine, Denver
  • Forward: Isaac Howard, Michigan State

West Second Team

  • Goalie: Alex Tracy, Minnesota State
  • Defenseman: Matt Basgall, Michigan State
  • Defenseman: Jack Livanavage, North Dakota
  • Forward: Aiden Fink, Penn State
  • Forward: Artem Shlaine, Arizona State
  • Forward: Jimmy Snuggerud, GOPHERS

East First Team

  • Goalie: Jacob Fowler, Boston College
  • Defenseman: Cole Hutson, Boston University
  • Defenseman: Mac Gadowsky, Army
  • Forward: Ryan Leonard, Boston College
  • Forward: Ayrton Martino, Clarkson
  • Forward: Cole O'Hara, UMass

East Second Team

  • Goalie: Albin Boija, Maine
  • Defenseman: Eamon Powell, Boston College
  • Defenseman: Trey Taylor, Clarkson
  • Forward: Liam McLinskey, Holy Cross
  • Forward: Joey Muldowney, Connecticut
  • Forward: Gabe Perreault, Boston College

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Gophers Hockey