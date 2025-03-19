Gophers' Jimmy Snuggerud a top-10 finalist for Hobey Baker Award
Gophers men's hockey forward Jimmy Snuggerud was named a top-10 finalist for the 2025 Hobey Baker Award, which is presented to the most outstanding NCAA men's hockey player, the award committee announced on Wednesday.
Snuggerud leads the Gophers with 49 points (22 goals, 37 assists), which ranks fifth nationally and is just a point shy from his career high and already at a career best in goals. Snuggerud received All-Big Ten First Team honors for the second straight year this season and picked up three Big Ten First Star of the Week awards during the regular season.
No Gophers player has won the Hobey Baker since Jordan Leopold took it home in 2002. The U saw both Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies come in as the most recent top-three finalists for the award in 2022-23. The winner of the Hobey Baker will be announced on April 11 on NHL Network as part of the Frozen Four coverage.
Other finalists include Denver's Zeev Buium, a Minnesota Wild draft pick, and Jack Devine, Penn State's Aiden Fink, Army's Mac Gadowsky, Michigan State's Isaac Howard, Boston College's Ryan Leonard, Clarkson's Ayrton Martino, Holy Cross' Liam McLinskey and Minnesota State's Alex Tracy.