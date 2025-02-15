Gophers men's hockey adds one point, but falls short in OT against Michigan
Gophers men's hockey struck first against No. 12 Michigan on the road, but the Wolverines fought back and stole a point in a hard-fought 3-2 overtime battle.
After a scoreless first period, captain Mason Nevers got Minnesota on the board with his fourth goal of the season. It looked like a Brodie Ziemer goal was going to put Minnesota up 2-0, but after a Michigan challenge, it was ruled back due to offsides. The momentum completely flipped, as the Wolverines added two goals at the end of the period and carried a 2-1 lead into the final 20 minutes.
Sophomore Jimmy Clark evened the game midway through the third period with his fifth goal of the season. Minnesota was able to force overtime, but Michigan found the back of the net 3:23 into the extra period and the Wolverines won 3-2.
Earlier this season in December at 3M Arena at Mariucci, the Gophers outscored the Wolverines 8-0 in their two games. It was fair to think Michigan would put up a better fight at Yost Ice Arena.
The overtime loss means Minnesota no longer controls its own destiny in the race for the Big Ten regular season title with Michigan State, but they aren't completely out of it. The Gophers will get a chance for revenge on Saturday night at 5 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. A regulation win would go a long way in their hopes of keeping pace with the Spartans.
