Gophers men's hockey completes weekend sweep of Mercyhurst
Five different skaters scored as the balance continued for the third-ranked Gophers men's hockey team, which completed a two-game weekend sweep of Mercyhurst with a 5-2 victory Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
It was more of the same for the Gophers (17-3-2), who saw six different skaters score in Friday night's 6-2 win over the Lakers (2-17-3). It took all of nine seconds for Matthew Wood to put the first through the pipes for Minnesota.
Jimmy Snuggerud put the second on the scoreboard for the U just 2 minutes, 12 seconds after Wood's goal off the opening faceoff. Ryan Chesley added another 7 minutes, 59 seconds into the first period, and Nick Michel scored yet again for the Gophers 15 minutes, 22 seconds into the frame as Minnesota took a commanding 4-0 lead.
Mercyhurst finally got on the board when Jaryd Sych scored with 2 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the period.
After a scoreless second period, Beckett Hendrickson made it a 5-1 Gophers lead with his goal 1 minute, 19 seconds into the third period. Spencer Smith scored 8 minutes, 28 seconds into the third frame, but that would do it for the Lakers.
Michael Chambre had 39 saves on 44 Gophers shots. Liam Souliere made 27 saves on 29 Mercyhurst shots.
The Gophers return to action on Friday when they visit Ohio State for a 6 p.m. puck drop.