Gophers men's hockey controls its destiny in race for Big Ten regular season title
Gophers men's hockey is off this weekend for the first time in 2025, but they received some good news in the race for the Big Ten regular season title. After Michigan State's loss to rival Michigan on Friday night, Minnesota now controls its own destiny.
Michigan State still sits atop the conference with 40 points, with Minnesota close behind in second with 38 points. If the Gophers win their remaining six regular season games they will finish with 56 points. If the Spartans win their remaining five games, they will finish with 55 points.
With Ohio State trailing Minnesota by seven points in third place, it's likely a two-team race between Michigan State and the Gophers. Minnesota's next series will likely be the toughest remaining on its schedule. They will travel to Ann Arbor to face a Wolverines team, that has won two in a row and they're 9-4 at home this season.
The Gophers will then wrap up the regular season with Ohio State at home Feb. 21-22 and Penn State on the road Feb. 28 and March 1. Michigan State has a series remaining with Penn State and Notre Dame on its regular season schedule. The Spartans play the Big Ten's bottom two teams, while Minnesota faces No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 out of seven teams
The winner of the Big Ten regular season is the only team to receive a first-round bye in the conference tournament in March, avoiding the best of three series in the first round. The winner would also receive a home-ice advantage for the semi-final and championship game.
Minnesota has won 6 of the 11 Big Ten regular season titles since the conference began playing hockey in 2013-14, so I would imagine another one was not at the top of their goals this season, but a hot finish to the regular season is a great way to set up success in the postseason.