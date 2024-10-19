Gophers men's hockey gets by Minnesota Duluth in high-scoring series opener
The Gophers opened their first true road series of the regular season with a high-scoring 7-5 victory over intrastate rival Minnesota Duluth (UMD).
Freshman forward Brodie Ziemer found the back of the net for his first career college goal early in the first period and it looked like the Gophers were going to coast to an easy win. Goals from Brody Lamb, Matthew Wood and Sam Rinzel made it 4-0 heading into period No. 2.
Aaron Huglen was the only Gophers player to score in the second period, but UMD added one goal for themselves making things 5-1 to win heading into the final 20 minutes.
The Bulldogs gave Minnesota everything it could handle in the third period. UMD out-scored the Gophers 4-2 and shrunk the deficit to 7-5 with under two minutes to play. It was too little too late and the Gophers were able to leave Ams Oil Arena with a win on Friday night.
Sophomore forward Jimmy Clark had a team-high three points all coming off assists. Brody Lamb, Oliver Moore, Cal Thomas, and Matthew Wood all joined in with multiple points added to the box score.
Sophomore goaltender Nathan Airey earned his second win of the season after saving 17 Bulldogs' shots. Minnesota (2-1-0 overall) will face Minnesota Duluth again tonight at 6 p.m. CT as they look to go for the series sweep. The game will be broadcast on FOX9+.