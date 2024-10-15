Gophers men's hockey stays put while women's team falls in latest polls
Gophers men's and women's hockey struggled over the weekend. The men's team opened their season with a win and an overtime loss, while the women's team picked up only one point in their road series against Ohio State.
The Gophers men's hockey team opened the regular season ranked No. 6 in the country. Their 2024-25 campaign began in Las Vegas at the Ice Breaker Tournament. After blowing past Air Force 7-1, they lost in overtime to No. 12 Omaha in the tournament's final game.
Their ranking did not change in the USCHO.com Poll. In the computerized PairWise Rankings, they are ranked No. 3 after the weekend. They will face another test this weekend on the road against Minnesota-Duluth, which is unranked in the USCHO.com Poll and is No. 25 in the PairWise Rankings.
After opening the regular season with series sweeps over UConn and Boston University, the Gophers women's team traveled to Columbus for their first Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) series of the season. Minnesota left with one point against Ohio State, picking up a shutout loss after losing the first game 4-3.
The Buckeyes were ranked No. 3 in the USCHO.com Poll before the weekend. The Gophers have fallen to No. 3 in the latest poll, while Ohio State jumped one spot to No. 2. Minnesota will face another great test this weekend at Ridder Arena against top-ranked Wisconsin.