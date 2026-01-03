Gophers reportedly schedule transfer portal visit with Farmington native O-lineman

The Gophers are expected to host Nevada transfer offensive lineman Zach Cochnauer on an official visit next week, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos on Saturday.

Nevada OT Zach Cochnauer has set visits for Minnesota, Oklahoma and Arizona for next week, @thebizofathlete tells @PeteNakos. https://t.co/PBJIOwHDBm — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 3, 2026

Hailing from Farmington, Minnesota, Cochnauer began his career at Central Arkansas. He was very under-recruited coming out of High School, with his only other Division-I offer coming from Missouri State. He received preliminary interest from Miami (OH) and the four Dakota FCS schools. He did receive a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer from his hometown Gophers, but he opted to accept a full-ride scholarship from Central Arkansas.

Cochnauer's role slowly grew in Conway, Arkansas, culminating with 526 offensive snaps in 2024. He hit the transfer portal last offseason and made the jump to FBS football at Nevada. He was an incredibly productive right tackle with a 78.8 grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He allowed only one sack in 336 pass blocking snaps.

Minnesota is reportedly competing against top programs such as Oklahoma and Arizona for Cochnauer's services. Starting offensive linemen Nathan Roy, Greg Johnson, Ashton Beers and Tony Nelson are expected to return to the program in 2026, but the Gophers have a huge need at right tackle with Dylan Ray set to graduate. Cochnauer would be an ideal fit at that position.

The transfer portal opened on Jan. 2 and its set to close on Jan. 16. Minnesota has already landed two commitments, and other players expected to visit the progam in the next few days include Southwest Minnesota State transfer safety Parker Knutson, Michigan State transfer safety Elisha West, Eastern Michigan linebacker Andrew Marshall, Marshall transfer defensive lineman Naquan Crowder, Colorado State tight end Rocky Beers and Tulane transfer tight end Justyn Reid, among others.

Current transfer portal commtiments: (2 players)

Gophers news, rumors and analysis