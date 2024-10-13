Gophers men's hockey suffers OT loss to Omaha in final of Las Vegas tournament
Gophers men's hockey opened their season at the Ice Breaker Tournament in Las Vegas and they're leaving with five points. After taking down Air Force 7-1 on Friday night, they fell to Omaha in OT on Saturday.
Veteran Mason Nevers opened the scoring in the first period with his first goal of the season. Omaha didn't even things up until the second period.
Minnesota absolutely dominated shots on goal against the Mavericks, leading 54-18. It was Penn State transfer goalie Liam Souliere's first start with the team, but the Gophers weren't able to get anything going offensively.
The Gophers faithful in Las Vegas were able to stop and watch the football team's game-winning drive, but Omaha scored with 0:54 remaining in overtime and got revenge for last year's first-round game in the NCAA Tournament.
The Gophers will now travel to Duluth for a non-conference series against in-state rival Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday.