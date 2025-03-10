Gophers men's hockey team bounced by Notre Dame in Big Ten quarterfinals
Notre Dame made it a short run for the Gophers men's hockey team in the Big Ten Tournament. The Irish beat the Gophers 4-1 on Sunday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis to knock them out in the best-of-three quarterfinals.
The Irish won the first game on Friday while the Gophers bounced back with a win on Saturday.
Jayden Davis scored 2 minutes, 35 seconds into the first period for the Irish, who were in control from then on. Grant Salianoff made it a two-goal lead for Notre Dame 16 minutes, 16 seconds into the second period. Matthew Wood got the Gophers on the scoreboard with a power-play goal 11:53 into the third period, but Cole Kuble pushed it back to a two-goal lead just over four minutes later. Hunter Strand scored an empty-netter with 2:20 remaining to ice it for the Irish.
Owen Say had a huge night in net, making 39 saves on 40 shots. Nathan Airey made 16 saves on 19 shots.
The Gophers will now have to wait for their NCAA Tournament draw after the early exit in the Big Ten Tournament.