Gophers men's hockey team completes weekend sweep of Minnesota Duluth
Five different skaters scored for the sixth-ranked Gophers men’s hockey team in a 5-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth Saturday in front of 7,066 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn. The U completed the sweep of the two-game series.
Brodie Ziemer got the opening goal of the contest off a feed from Oliver Moore 9 minutes, 24 seconds into the first period to give the Gophers (3-1-0) a 1-0 lead. Connor Kurth made it a two-goal advantage with his goal just under 8 minutes later, with Matthew Wood and Jimmy Clark picking up assists.
With just 4 seconds remaining in the first period, Owen Gallatin got the Bulldogs (1-4-0) on the board, giving Minnesota Duluth some momentum heading into the second period.
But the Gophers never slowed down as Jimmy Snuggerud pushed it back to a two-goal lead 9 minutes, 12 seconds into the second period off an assist from Brody Lamb.
Clark scored a power-play goal 13 minutes, 37 seconds into the third period, and Wood got an empty-netter just over a minute later to make it an insurmountable advantage late.
It was a three-point night for Kurth, who finished with a goal and two assists. Moore, who had two assists, and Clark and Wood, who each had a goal and an assists, all had multi-point nights.
Gophers goalie Liam Souliere had 31 saves on 32 Bulldogs shots, while Minnesota Duluth goalie Adam Gajan stopped 29 of 33 Gophers shots.
The Gophers return to action on Friday when they host St. Thomas at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis for a 5:30 p.m. puck drop in a game televised on FOX 9+ and BTN+.