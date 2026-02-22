Two Gophers Join Exclusive List of Olympic Gold Medalists

Team USA snuck past Canada in overtime on Sunday to win a gold medal at this year's Olympics. Former Gophers hockey standouts Brock Faber and Jackson Lacombe joined an exclusive list of gold medalists.

Sunday's win was America's first gold medal in men's hockey since the historic 1980 Miracle On Ice team. There were nine Gophers on that roster coached by Herb Brooks. Buzz Schneider, Neal Broten, Mike Ramsey, Bill Baker, Phil Verchota, Eric Strobel, Rob McClanahan, Steve Christoff and Steve Janasek all wore the maroon and gold. There were also three Gophers on the 1960 roster, which included John Mayasich, Dick Meredith and Jack McCartan.

Fourteen #Gophers men's hockey players have won Olympic gold medals:

• John Mayasich

• Dick Meredith

• Jack McCartan

• Steve Janaszak

• Rob McClanahan

• Buzz Schneider

• Phil Verchota

• Neal Broten

• Steve Christoff

• Eric Strobel

Faber and Lacombe became the 13th and 14th Gophers to win a gold medal in men's hockey at the Olympics. That number is more than any other college hockey program in the country.

Faber was one of the best defensemen to play for Gophers hockey, totaling 53 points across three college seasons. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. He continues to standout in his first NHL season with the Wild.

This year was Faber's second time representing Team USA at the Olympics. He was part of the 2022 team that placed fifth when he was still in college. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native finished this year's games with one goal and one assist.

Lacombe also had a standout career with the Gophers, totaling 99 points across four seasons. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native is a member of the Anaheim Ducks, and he's viewed as one of the best defensemen in the NHL at just 25 years old. He did not see the ice during this year's Olympics.

Both Faber and Lacombe were integral parts of the 2022-23 Gophers hockey team that lost in overtime of the national championship to Quinnipiac. They got redemption on Sunday, as members of the first Olympic gold medal United States team since 1980.