Gophers men's hockey uses four-goal third period to put away Alaska

Third-ranked Minnesota bounced back after playing to a tie Friday night.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud, front, skates with the puck against Omaha during the Ice Breaker Tournament on Oct. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. / Bjorn Franke / Courtesy of Gopher Athletics

Five different skaters scored and the third-ranked Gophers men's hockey team used a four-goal third period to run away to a 5-2 bounce-back victory over Alaska Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

The Gophers (13-2-1) played to a tie with the Nanooks (4-7-3) Friday night, and they found themselves in a similar position Saturday, facing a 2-1 deficit entering the third period. But Brody Lamb's short-handed goal just 38 seconds into the third knotted the game and started the four-goal onslaught. Leo Gruba's first career goal, which came 5 minutes, 19 seconds into the third period, put Minnesota ahead for good. Jimmy Clark scored 3 minutes, 11 seconds later for a two-goal lead.

Sam Rinzel scored an empty-netter with 29 seconds remaining for the final margin.

Nanooks goaltender Nicholas Grabko was once again a difficult solve in net, stopping 30 of the 34 shots he faced. The Gophers got 21 saves on 23 shots from Liam Souliere. Minnesota outshot Alaska 35-23.

The Nanooks took an early advantage when Kyle Gaffney scored 11 minutes, 15 seconds into the first period. Oliver Moore's goal at 9:34 in the second period knotted the game, but Gaffney scored his second of the night on the power play 15 minutes, 4 seconds into the second frame to give Alaska a one-goal advantage entering the third period.

The Gophers return to action Friday night when they begin a big two-game conference series against sixth-ranked Michigan. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mariucci.

