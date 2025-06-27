Gophers NHL Draft: Tracking landing spots, how to watch and more
Minnesota will be well-represented once again at this year's NHL Draft.
The 2025 NHL Draft gets underway Friday night in Los Angeles, as Gophers hockey looks to make it 51 of the last 52 drafts with a player selected. Minnesota will be represented with anywhere from 5-7 future Gophers expected to hear their names called. Let's track all of their landing spots.
The first round will begin at 6 p.m. CT on Friday night and it will be broadcast on ESPN. Rounds 2-7 will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT, that will be broadcast on NHL Network and ESPN+.
Jacob Rombach: defense, Projection: RD 2-3
Mason Moe: forward, Projection: RD 2-4
LJ Mooney: forward, Projection: RD 2-4
Mace'o Phillips: defense, Projection: RD 3-5
Jacob Kvasnicka: forward, Projection: RD 4-7
Finn McLaughlin: defense, Projection: RD 4-7
Matthew Grimes: defense, Projection: RD 4-7
