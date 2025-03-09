Gophers women's hockey earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament
Gophers women's hockey lost the WCHA Final FaceOff title game against Wisconsin on Saturday, but they will begin their NCAA Tournament run next weekend as the No. 4 seed. Minnesota will host No. 5 Colgate in a regional final game at Ridder Arena on Saturday, March 15, at 2 p.m. CT.
The top five teams are seeded for the four regional finals, which will all take place on Saturday, March 15, and they will be hosted by the higher seed. There will be three regional semifinals played on Thursday, March 13.
Minnesota has the opportunity to play three games at Ridder Arena en route to its seventh NCAA Championship, as this year's Frozen Four will be played in Minneapolis. It will all start on Saturday afternoon against Colgate, which compiled a 30-8 record. They lost to Cornell in the ECAC title game and earned one of six at-large invitations to the tournament.
Here's a look at the full tournament schedule (all times Central):
National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship
Thursday, March 13: Regional Semifinals
- Game 1: Clarkson vs. Boston U, 7 p.m. CT
- Game 2: Minnesota Duluth vs. Sacred Heart, 6 p.m. CT
- Game 3: Penn State vs. St. Lawrence, 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 15: Regional Finals
- Game 4: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Clarkson or Boston U, 2 p.m. CT
- Game 5: No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Colgate, 2 p.m. CT
- Game 6: No. 3 Cornell vs. Minnesota Duluth or Sacred Heart, 3 p.m. CT
- Game 7: No. 2 Ohio State vs. Penn State or St. Lawerence, 5 p.m. CT
Friday, March 21: Frozen Four
- Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 or 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
- Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 or 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Sunday, March 23: National Championship
- Game: 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m. CT, ESPNU
