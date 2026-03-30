5 Things to Know as Gophers Football Nears Official Visit Season

The 2027 high school football recruiting cycle continues to heat up, and official visit season is right around the corner. Minnesota's annual summer splash event kicks off in a little over one month at the end of May, so here are five things you need to know.

Spring unofficial visitors

Before official visit season begins in the early summer, Minnesota and many programs are hosting recruits on some unofficial visits. The Gophers have been busy over the last few weeks, hosting players like Cretin-Derham Hall pass rusher C.J. Johnson on March 24. Iowa running back Savion Miller highlights a group of players set to visit in April. There will be plenty of their top targets on campus in the coming weeks.

Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, Minnesota)

Minnesota already has four of the top seven in-state recruits committed to its 2027 class. Hammer is the eighth-ranked in-state player on 247Sports and ninth-ranked on Rivals, but he is the consensus No. 1-ranked offensive lineman in the state. He has an official visit scheduled for May 29, and he's one of the top uncommitted prospects that I am watching in the class.

Nehemiah Ombati, DL (Shakopee, Minnesota)

Omabti has been one of the top in-state recruits during the entire 2027 process. He locked in an official visit to Minnesota for May 29 as well. His recruitment is a bit more of a toss-up than Hamer's. Landing a commitment would be a true game-changer for the Gophers' outlook in the class.

DaJohn Yarborough, OL (Chandler, Arizona)

Yarborough is a Minnesota native, and he transferred to Chandler, Arizona, to attend Basha High School before his junior season. It seemed like his recruitment might take a more national approach after he picked up offers from top programs such as Alabama, Florida State and Washington, but the Gophers have scheduled an official visit with him for late May. None of the six players currently committed to Minnesota's 2027 class is an offensive lineman. Yarborough is one of the top uncommitted prospects that I am monitoring at the position this spring.

Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, Iowa)

Wallace might be one of the most important out-of-state prospects in the Gophers' 2027 cycle. He's currently viewed as the No. 2 player in the state of Iowa, and Minnesota linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin identified him early as a top target in the class. He's a consensus four-star prospect, and he would be a huge addition to their outlook.