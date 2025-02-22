Gophers women's hockey holds off late push from No. 6 Minnesota Duluth
The fourth-ranked Gophers women's hockey team found two goals in the second period and Hannah Clark strung together a 29-save effort to key a 3-2 victory over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth Friday night at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
The Gophers (24-9-1) struck first when Emma Kreisz scored with 5 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first period off assists from Ava Lindsay and Peyton Hemp. Olivia Wallin scored for the Bulldogs (19-12-2) 2 minutes, 20 seconds later to knot the game at 1-1 heading into the second period. That's when the U found a pair of goals and put the game away.
Ella Huber scored 6 minutes, 40 seconds into the second period, and Natalie Mlynkova scored with 5 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the frame for a two-goal Gophers lead. Audrey Wethington assisted on both goals for a two-assist night.
Wallin scored her second of the night for the Bulldogs with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left, but they couldn't find an equalizer.
Minnesota Duluth outshot the Gophers 30-27. Eve Gascon made 23 saves for the Bulldogs.
The Gophers and Bulldogs meet for the second of their two-game series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday back at Ridder Arena.