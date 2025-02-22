All Gophers

Gophers women's hockey holds off late push from No. 6 Minnesota Duluth

Hannah Clark made 29 saves and Minnesota scored twice in the second period in Friday night's win.

Nolan O'Hara

Gophers players Taylor Stewart (2), Nelli Laitinen, center, Abbey Murphy and Ella Huber (26) celebrate Murphy's goal against St. Thomas on Oct. 13, 2023, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. / Gopher Athletics

The fourth-ranked Gophers women's hockey team found two goals in the second period and Hannah Clark strung together a 29-save effort to key a 3-2 victory over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth Friday night at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

The Gophers (24-9-1) struck first when Emma Kreisz scored with 5 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first period off assists from Ava Lindsay and Peyton Hemp. Olivia Wallin scored for the Bulldogs (19-12-2) 2 minutes, 20 seconds later to knot the game at 1-1 heading into the second period. That's when the U found a pair of goals and put the game away.

Ella Huber scored 6 minutes, 40 seconds into the second period, and Natalie Mlynkova scored with 5 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the frame for a two-goal Gophers lead. Audrey Wethington assisted on both goals for a two-assist night.

Wallin scored her second of the night for the Bulldogs with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left, but they couldn't find an equalizer.

Minnesota Duluth outshot the Gophers 30-27. Eve Gascon made 23 saves for the Bulldogs.

The Gophers and Bulldogs meet for the second of their two-game series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday back at Ridder Arena.

