Gophers women's hockey opens series against No. 1 Wisconsin with blowout loss
The No. 3 ranked Gophers welcomed No. 1 ranked Wisconsin for a pivotal rivalry series, but they weren't able to start on the right foot. The Badgers left Ridder Arena with a 5-0 win on Friday night.
"Really disappointing," Gophers head coach Brad Frost said after the game. "We're 1-0 going into the third there. Six minutes, they score four goals and blow things open. Obviously, you got to be better in all facets and I expect that we'll do that tomorrow."
The Badgers came into Minneapolis and looked like the best team in the country. They out-shot Minnesota 32-18 with shots-on-goal, which is the Gophers' biggest difference of the season. Minnesota trailed by only one after two periods, but Wisconsin poured things on with four goals in the final period of play and five different players found the back of the net on the night.
Minnesota will get another chance at the top-ranked team in the country on Saturday afternoon, hosting the Badgers at 3 p.m. CT at Ridder Arena. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.