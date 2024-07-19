Gophers women's hockey signs All-American from transfer portal
The Gophers women's hockey program announced the signing of All-American Colgate transfer defender Sydney Morrow on Friday.
Morrow began her college career at Ohio State where she had three goals and five assists as a freshman. She then transferred to Colgate, where she blossomed into a CCM/AHCA Second Team All-American, totaling 13 goals and 26 assists last season.
"Adding a defender like Sydney, with her pedigree, is amazing for our group," said head coach Brad Frost. "She is incredibly gifted offensively, as anyone can see from her numbers at Colgate and Shattuck St. Mary's. Sydney comes with a lot of high-level collegiate experience and USA hockey stints under her belt. She is excited to become part of the Gopher program and we are thrilled to have a player and person like Sydney joining us."
Hailing from Darien, Conn., and listed at 5-foot-7, she will join transfers Krista Parkkonen and Natálie Mlýnková from Vermont and seven incoming freshmen as new players on the Gophers 2024-25 roster.