'Oh my God': Gophers hockey announcer shocked as UMass beats Minnesota

Wally Shaver's call of the no-call and game-winning goal is a thing of beauty.

Minnesota battled UMass before losing 5-4 in overtime in the first round of the Fargo regional.
Photo by Brad Rempel, University of Minnesota

Wally Shaver's call from the final moments of Minnesota's overtime loss to UMass in the NCAA tournament is one for the ages.

Shaver, who has called Gophers hockey games on the radio since the 2001-02 season, didn't hold back his disdain for a missed tripping call that resulted in UMass scoring the game-winning goal to beat Minnesota 5-4 Thursday night.

"Chesley, he carries to center. He's tripped. How do you not call this?! I know it's overtime, but for crying out loud, he's got the puck and he's tripped," said Shaver, describing the action in Fargo. "Meanwhile, back comes 'Mass, they shoot, they score! Oh my God. What poor officiating. Chesley's tripped, falls down, no penalty is called. UMass immediately turns it back up ice and they score in overtime at 4:49 and win the game."

In the end, it was a crushing way to lose. Minnesota led 3-1 before the Minutemen rallied to take a 4-3 lead late in the third period. Gophers head coach Bob Motzko was aghast at the trip that went uncalled in overtime, and he was equally upset with what he thought was a high stick moments before UMass scored to cut their deficit to 3-2 in the third period.

“First one, the guy got his head taken off with a high stick. Then [the tripping no-call] ended their season," Motzko said.

On the first no-call, one could easily argue that UMass got away with a trip and a high stick. Here's the replay.

Regardless, the Gophers' season is over and UMass is in the regional final against No. 1 Western Michigan.

Published
