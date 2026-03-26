Arkansas vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Arkansas Razorbacks parlayed an SEC Tournament Championship into two straight wins to start their NCAA Tournament run, getting past Hawaii and High Point in impressive fashion. Now, they'll face their toughest challenge yet, a Sweet 16 showdown with the 1-seed Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona cruised past both Long Island University and Utah State in the first two rounds, and still has just two losses on its record all season. As you'd expect, they're favored in this SEC vs. Big 12 showdown. Let's take a look.

Arkansas vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Arkansas +7.5 (-110)

Arizona -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Arkansas +278

Arizona -355

Total

OVER 166.5 (-110)

UNDER 166.5 (-110)

Arkansas vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 6

Game Time: 9:45 pm ET

Venue: SAP Center at San Jose

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Arkansas Record: 28-8

Arizona Record: 34-2

Arkansas vs. Arizona Betting Trends

The OVER is 9-2 in Arkansas' last 11 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Arkansas' last six games vs. Big 12 opponents

Arkansas is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games as an underdog

Arizona is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 4-2 in Arizona's last six games

Arizona is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. SEC opponents

Arkansas vs. Arizona Best Prop Bet

Brayden Burries OVER 17.5 Points (-106) via FanDuel

Brayden Burries has a chance to have a phenomenal performance on Thursday night. Arkansas may be a strong offensive team, but its defense leaves a lot to be desired. They rank 200th in the country in defensive efficiency and are allowing 80.3 points per game this season, which ranks 325th. If Burries brings his best stuff, the Razorbacks are going to be in trouble.

Arkansas vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

Let's try our best not to overreact to Arkansas being in the Sweet 16. They had a relatively easy path to win the SEC Championship, squeaking by both Oklahoma and Ole Miss by just three points before beating Vanderbilt in the final, completely avoiding the Florida Gators. Then, in the NCAA Tournament, they had the easiest path to the Sweet 16, getting to face a 13-seed and a 12-seed in the first two rounds.

The Arizona Wildcats are no joke and will be by far the Razorbacks' biggest challenge. There's a case to be made that Arizona is the best team in the country, and they have the interior defense to completely shut down the Arkansas offense. The Razorbacks rank 50th in the country in two-point shot rate. Now, they have to face an Arizona defense that ranks second in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 43.7% from two-point range.

Arizona also mainly shoots two-point shots, ranking third in two-point shot rate, and now they get to face an Arkansas team that ranks 278th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 54% from two-point range.

This is a nightmare matchup for Arkansas.

Pick: Arizona -7.5 (-110)

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